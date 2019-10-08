Accurate Background's Bon Idziak Appointed as Chair of PBSA Board of Directors for 2019-2020

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading background screening provider of compliant, automated workforce screening solutions, today announced that Bon Idziak, Accurate's Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer, has been appointed the new Chair of the Board of Directors of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA).

PBSA, formally known as the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®), was founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003 and represents over 900 member companies globally. It is recognized as a leading resource for professionals in the background screening industry.

Idziak was elected to the Board of Directors in 2014. Before his election to the Board, Idziak chaired the Government Relations Committee for many years, providing a critical component to the association's efforts regarding federal and state regulatory requirements and oversight. A key participant in meetings with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Members of Congress and State Legislatures focusing on issues that shape law and affect the screening Industry.

"It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve the PBSA," said Idziak. "Background screening has no geographic boundary and now, advancing excellence in the screening profession is a truly global initiative. The restructure of PBSA proves the agility of our Industry as we evolve globally and I am thrilled to lead us through the transition. These are exciting times for the background screening industry."

"Bon is an exemplary selection for this role at PBSA," said Accurate CEO, Dave Dickerson. "His extensive experience, industry vision, and deep understanding of trends and regulations set him up for success in this new role."

In addition to his new role as Chair, Idziak is also a long-standing and contributing member for several industry associations including his board of directors roles with the Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA), HR Open Standards Consortium (HROPEN), Sue Weaver Cause (CAUSE) and the Marketplace Risk Advisory Board.

About Accurate

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com .

About PBSA

The Professional Background Screening Association is the trusted global authority for the screening profession. In pursuit of their mission to advance excellence in the screening profession, PBSA promotes and advocates for ethical business practices and fosters awareness of privacy rights and consumer protection issues. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state, and local regulations. For more information, visit our website at thepbsa.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accurate-backgrounds-bon-idziak-appointed-as-chair-of-pbsa-board-of-directors-for-2019-2020-300933200.html

SOURCE Accurate Background