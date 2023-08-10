Accuray Gets 510(k) Clearance From FDA For VitalHold Breast Package On Radixact System

(RTTNews) - Accuray Inc (ARAY) said that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its VitalHold breast package on the Radixact System. The treatment option will also be available in the EU market.

VitalHold facilitates deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) treatments using the Radixact System's fixed beam angle delivery mode (TomoDirect) and a fully integrated and automated surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT) solution, featuring the Catalyst+ HD system from C-RAD.

With the addition of the new functionality, the Radixact System offers a comprehensive tool set for the treatment of breast cancer.

The company noted that the VitalHold technology will be available to customers in the United States and European Union as well as other regions, subject to regulatory clearance or approvals.

According to the company, the deep inspiration breath hold treatments are often used to help minimize radiation dose to organs at risk (OARs) and reduce associated complications later in life.

During treatment, a patient takes a deep breath which moves the heart away from the chest wall and the targeted tumor. The SGRT tracking system continuously monitors a patient's breathing and position with cameras to confirm the patient is appropriately positioned to deliver radiation.

SGRT is designed to enable medical care teams to effectively position the patient and confidently monitor the accuracy of that positioning throughout treatment.

