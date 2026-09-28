Accuray, Samsung NeuroLogica Collaborate On Advanced Imaging For CyberKnife System

(RTTNews) - Accuray Inc.(ARAY) announced a collaboration with Samsung HME America, operating as Samsung NeuroLogica, to explore advanced volumetric imaging capabilities for the CyberKnife radiation therapy platform.

The partnership aims to combine Samsung NeuroLogica's expertise in mobile computed tomography (CT) and volumetric imaging with Accuray's capabilities in robotic radiosurgery, precision treatment delivery and motion management technologies.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to evaluate ways to provide clinicians with enhanced imaging information closer to the treatment decision-making process while maintaining the regulatory standards required in radiation oncology.

Under the arrangement, Accuray and Samsung NeuroLogica will pursue a phased development approach to assess technical, clinical and commercial opportunities related to the integration of advanced imaging technologies with the CyberKnife System.

The companies noted that no commercial product has been announced at this stage. Any future offering will depend on the outcome of ongoing evaluations and applicable regulatory requirements.

The collaboration reflects both companies' interest in advancing imaging and treatment technologies that could support more informed and precise radiation therapy planning and delivery.

Accuray shares closed down 3.5% at $0.2151 on Sept. 25. However, the stock surged in Overnight trading, rising 21.1% to $0.2604.