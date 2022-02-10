Accuray : TomoTherapy System Helps Preserve Breast Cancer Patients' Heart And Lung Functionality

(RTTNews) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) said Thursday that data from a phase III, randomized controlled trial, TomoBreast, indicated post-surgery hypofractionated radiotherapy delivered with the TomoTherapy System is superior to conventional radiotherapy in preserving long-term heart and lung functioning in women with early breast cancer.

According to the company, an analysis of patient reported outcomes showed 10-year survival free of heart and lung deterioration was 84.5% with TomoTherapy delivered radiotherapy - a significant improvement above the 66.9% achieved with conventional radiotherapy.

Previous reports of the TomoBreast trial showed treatment with the TomoTherapy System improved the uniformity of the dose delivered to the tumor, decreased the dose to the heart and lung, and reduced heart and lung related side effects, signifying that the system's unique architecture helps improve the accuracy of the treatment.