ACE Cash Express Helps Back on My Feet Combat Homelessness by Donating Over $122,000

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $22,914 for Back on My Feet during their annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. This past year, ACE supported Back on My Feet's Los Angeles, Dallas, and Baltimore programs. Populus Financial Group also made an annual corporate donation of $100,000 to Back on My Feet.

Back on My Feet combats homelessness through the power of fitness, community support, and essential employment and housing resources. Operating in 17 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet uses the power of fitness and community to motivate and support individuals every step of the way from homelessness to independence. Populus employees participated in the 2022 Back on My Feet Fit Fest, a hybrid weeklong fitness and fundraising challenge that brought people from across the country together in support of the mission.

"Populus Financial Group's partnership is a commitment to Back on My Feet's members and alumni on their journeys to employment and financial independence," said Katy Sherratt, CEO of Back on My Feet. "The financial literacy resources and consistent support Populus provides are deeply aligned with our goal to help each of our members reach further and aim higher. We are grateful to have had Populus in our circle as a trusted partner for many years."

Populus Financial Group has supported Back on My Feet since 2011, donating $1.3 Million to help members get back on their feet. During our partnership, Populus has developed a financial literacy program designed to help members build a foundation in banking skills, budgeting and understanding credit basics.

"We are proud to continue to support Back on My Feet and their members," said Jay Shipowitz, Populus Financial Group CEO and a National Board Member of Back on My Feet. "Thanks to our customers' support, members have the opportunity to obtain education, employment, and housing, ultimately reaching their goal of independence."

Nationally, ACE's 2022 Give A Little Campaign, which supports several organizations, raised more than $164,000 through the commitment of ACE Cash Express employees and the generosity of our customers. All the money raised went directly to charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable–giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Back on My Feet

Back on My Feet is a national nonprofit that has empowered over 10,000 people living in homeless shelters or addiction facilities to take back control of their lives. In 17 cities across the U.S., this organization uses running, walking, and fitness to help their members overcome homelessness and addiction. From physical workouts to financial and employment workshops, Back on My Feet's individualized approach allows each member to rediscover self-esteem as they tackle the barriers that have held them back and take action towards their goals. For more information, visit backonmyfeet.org.

