Ace Cloud Hosting Wins K2 Quality Award 2019 For Customer Satisfaction

PAMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ace Cloud Hosting, the leader in the managed hosting services, has been awarded this year's K2 Quality Award in the Customer Satisfaction category.

It adds another feather in Ace Cloud Hosting's cap, along with previous awards like the 2016 Accountex 'User Favorite Award' in the Application Hosting category and the 2018 'Great User Experience Award' by FinancesOnline. Ace Cloud Hosting has been known for providing innovative and best-in-class cloud solutions to the accounting and tax industry for over a decade now.

As per tradition, K2 Enterprises announced the 18th edition of the Annual K2 Quality Awards in 27 categories like Best New Mobile App, New Product, CPA Program, Customer Satisfaction, Social Media, and Workflow Solution, among others.

The K2 award is considered as one of the most prestigious awards in the accounting industry. Randy Johnston, the VP of K2 Enterprises, shared his views on the latest developments in the industry. "The creators of technology solutions continue to step up their game. The pace of innovation is accelerating." – Johnston said at the event.

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra (Director, Ace Cloud Hosting), shared her thoughts on winning the K2 Quality Award. "It is a very proud moment for us to win the K2 Quality Award in the Customer Satisfaction category. We, as a company, have always prioritized our customers over everything else and made sure that they get the best hosting services and seamless cloud experience. With Always-on Customer Support, the customers can reach our team of cloud experts at any time from anywhere."

"With the approaching tax season, the customers need to have an undivided focus on their accounting process. We, at Ace Cloud Hosting, guarantee that our customers will have our dedicated support so that they do not face any issues," - she added.

About Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE) is a leading provider of managed hosting services. The company has a global customer base for its services that include application hosting, virtual desktop hosting, managed server hosting, and more.

For the upcoming tax season, customer can opt for customized cloud solutions for accounting and tax software hosting from Ace Cloud Hosting -



QuickBooks Desktop Hosting (All versions: Pro, Premier, Accountant, Enterprise, and POS)

Drake Tax Software Hosting

Lacerte Hosting

ATX Tax Software Hosting

Intuit ProSeries Hosting

ProSystem fx Tax Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting has partnered with leading data centers in Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago to deliver its services with a guaranteed uptime of 99.999% uptime. As a mark of its customer-centric services, the company offers built-in Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity (DR & BC) feature along with always-on support over chat, email, and phone.

Ace Cloud Hosting is an Intuit Authorized Commercial Host for QuickBooks and QuickBooks Solution Provider that gives them the authority to sell genuine Intuit products to the customers.

To know more about cloud accounting solutions, visit https://www.acecloudhosting.com/, get in touch with a Solutions Consultant at 1-855-ACE-IT-UP or send us an email at solutions[at]acecloudhosting[dot]com

SOURCE Ace Cloud Hosting