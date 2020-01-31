AceInfo Awarded Prime Contract on NOAA's ProTech-Weather ID/IQ

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Info Solutions, LLC (AceInfo), a Dovel company, announced today that it has been awarded a prime position on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Professional and Technical Services Weather Domain (ProTech-Weather) contract. This contract is designed as NOAA's primary resource to acquire meteorological, hydrological, and communications capabilities in support of the National Weather Service's (NWS) strategic initiative to build and maintain a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN).

"AceInfo is proud to be selected as a prime contractor on the Unrestricted track for ProTech Weather," said AceInfo' s Chief Operating Officer, Mike Cosgrave. "As a long-standing partner with NOAA, we look forward to continuing our meteorological, scientific development, cloud computing, and IT services support to develop innovative and creative solutions, enabling NOAA to continue to meet its WRN mission and objectives."

AceInfo works with government customers to help them improve operations, foster innovation, and implement best practices for mission critical programs. Together, AceInfo and Dovel further customer missions by blending deep domain expertise and advanced technologies to deliver solutions that improve, protect, and save lives.

This multi-award Indefinite Delivery/ Indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract is for a two-year base contract, and three, one-year option periods and is part of a suite of NOAA IDIQ contracts consisting of multiple domains with a ceiling for all orders of $3B.

About AceInfo

Founded in 2000, AceInfo is a trusted IT partner with the Federal Government, providing various agencies the expertise to transform and strengthen their processes, operations, infrastructures, and security practices to help them further their critical missions. We have proven experience prioritizing client satisfaction, project quality, and providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to our Federal clients.

