ACELYRIN, INC. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., a late-stage biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel Healthcare Conference 2022
    Dates: November 15-16, 2022
    Location: New York City
    Company Presentation: November 15 at 4:45 pm EST

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    Dates: November 15 - 17, 2022
    Location: London, UK
    Company Presentation: November 17 at 2:05 pm GMT

  • 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
    Dates: November 30December 2, 2022
    Location: Virtual
    Fireside Chat: November 30 at 2:40 pm EST
About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. is a Los Angeles area-based biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. Under an exclusive licensing arrangement with Affibody AB, ACELYRIN holds global development and commercialization rights to izokibep, including in the United States, European Union, and Japan (excluding select Asian countries). For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements may be called into question by numerous hazards and uncertainties, so that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

