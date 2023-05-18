18.05.2023 11:16:00

ACEM SJTU published the 2021-2022 GHG Emissions Report and Climate Action

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, Antai College of Economics & Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University published the 2021-2022 GHG Emissions Report and Climate Action. In this report ACEM has disclosed the GHG emissions, and the progress ACEM has made after implementing the climate action plan.

ACEM GHG Emissions Report and Climate Action_2021-2022

At the moment when the global climate problem is intensifying, sustainable development has become the primary challenge for global innovation and action, and as a global trend, carbon neutrality and sustainable development is a social responsibility and a transitional inevitability. ACEM as one of the top business schools in China, thrives to become the pioneer and aims to demonstrate responsibility through a sustainable campus while contributing to the environment as well as the community.

Throughout the years, ACEM has integrated carbon neutral strategies into teaching as well as operational practices, meanwhile incorporating ESG responsibility into talent cultivation and academic research. With continuous efforts AECM has established over 30 industry research teams, in which the sustainable energy sector is one of the most active parts in 8 research areas. Our faculty have also designed courses relating to Energy Transformation and Sustainable Development, Green Supply Chain and other ESG topics. The faculty members conducted relevant research and published articles in well-known journals at home and abroad, which has proven Antai's leading position in higher education. On the other hand, ACEM has combined various intelligence resources and technological perspectives to achieve environmental protection and energy transformation.

ACEM is dedicated to working towards decarbonization of 50% by 2035 and to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and a socially just future. Antai's Climate Action is a demonstration of college's determination and potentiality towards Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acem-sjtu-published-the-2021-2022-ghg-emissions-report-and-climate-action-301828319.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

