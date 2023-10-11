11.10.2023 12:39:42

Acer Inc. Preliminary Q3 Revenues Up 4.0% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. reported preliminary third quarter consolidated revenues at NT$67.47 billion, up 4.0% year-on-year. The company reported September consolidated revenues at NT$28.06 billion, an increase of 3.33% from a year ago. Current year accumulated revenue was at NT$178.17 billion, a decline of 17.36% from prior year.

Acer Inc. noted that the company's multiple business strategy persists to reach new heights with: 11 public subsidiaries have announced their revenues for September and third quarter, and businesses other than computers and displays contributed 24.2% of total revenues in third quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz zu beobachten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen