Acer Reports Q1'21 Net Income at NT$2.74 Billion Marking Its Highest Quarterly Earnings in 10 Years; and EPS of NT$0.91

TAIPEI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Consolidated revenues reached NT$71.56 billion, up 46.5% year-over-year (YoY); gross profits were NT$8.31 billion, up 67.9% YoY with 11.6% margin. The operating income was NT$2.81 billion with a historical-high Q1 margin of 3.9%; net income [1] was NT$2.74 billion, the highest quarterly earnings in 10 years[2] with 3.8% margin; and earnings per share (EPS) was NT$0.91.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

[2] Since Q1 2011

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.



© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-q121-net-income-at-nt2-74-billion-marking-its-highest-quarterly-earnings-in-10-years-and-eps-of-nt0-91--301284144.html

SOURCE Acer