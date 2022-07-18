Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 15:19:54

Acer Therapeutics Resubmits NDA For ACER-001 For Treatment Of Urea Cycle Disorders

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) announced Monday the resubmission of Acer's New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

Acer believes the resubmission addresses in full the items raised by the FDA in the Complete Response Letter (CRL). In June 2022, the FDA issued Acer a CRL stating that satisfactory inspection of its third-party contract packaging manufacturer is required before the ACER-001 NDA may be approved.

Acer notified the FDA in the resubmission that the third-party contract packaging manufacturer is ready for inspection.

Acer expects to be notified by the Agency of its decision to accept or reject the resubmission for review within 14 calendar days of receipt of the NDA resubmission.

If the resubmission is deemed complete by the FDA, a resubmission classification (Class 1 or 2) will be assigned and a new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date will be established of either two or six months from the resubmission date depending on the classification and an inspection of the facility will be requested.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Acer Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Acer Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acer Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 1,53 9,67% Acer Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ereignisreiche Woche mit überwiegend starkem Auftakt: Dow verliert zum Handelsschluss -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten den Montagshandel oberhalb der Nulllinie beenden. Die US-Märkte konnten sich am Montag nicht weiter erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten höher in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen