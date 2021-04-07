ACGME Releases CLER Findings for Operative and Procedural Areas

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is pleased to present the Clinical Learning Environment Review (CLER) Report of Findings 2021: Subprotocol for Operative and Procedural Areas. The CLER Program provides leaders of hospitals other clinical settings with formative feedback through site visits that explore key focus areas.

"The initial CLER observations are insightful and will lead to new standards that will be hard to ignore."

The findings were gleaned from a subset of ACGME-accredited Sponsoring Institutions for which the CLER site visit was enhanced with a subprotocol that facilitated in-depth exploration of operative and procedural areas. The report provides new insights into these areas through the lens of clinical learning environments for resident and fellow physicians.

"As a surgeon who has followed the remarkable impact of the CLER Program in other areas, it is very exciting to see it now move into the operating room and the procedural areas," noted Dr. Stanley W. Ashley of Brigham and Women's Hospital. "The initial CLER observations are insightful and will lead to new standards that will be hard to ignore."

The key findings in the report highlight a mixture of strengths and opportunities for improvement, some unique to the peri-operative environment, and some that are similar to other places in the clinical learning environment.

"This report reveals unexpected attributes of the learning environment that may spur new thinking about opportunities to improve the operative and procedural experiences for residents and fellows while simultaneously optimizing patient safety and improving the quality of patient care," said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomas J. Nasca.

"Anesthesiology residents and fellows spend the majority of their clinical education in operative and procedural areas. Thus, getting that learning environment 'right' is critical to their education," said Dr. Christine Stock, professor emeritus of anesthesiology at Northwestern University.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 865 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 145,000 resident and fellow physicians in 157 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education