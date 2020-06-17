Achasoda.com, the Premiere E-commerce global platform launched in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Achasoda.com established the first international website that will help in providing a platform for the B2B (Business-to-Business) match-making between manufacturing and processing industries in China, Pakistan and across the globe," said the CEO of Achasoda.com, Mr. Bao Yang. "The new E-commerce website is aimed to facilitate online buying and selling of equipment, products and technologies form China, Pakistan and across the world, while it ultimately benefits in developing export market for the local industry," he added.

Achasoda e-commerce platform, through its operations in Pakistan, will introduce a conducive environment to local businesses with ease of trade and develop market for Pakistan's indigenous industries and open horizons for prosperous Small & Medium Enterprises to achieve international recognition.

Achasoda.com registered by Ezone Business (Private) Limited, is a joint initiative between Orient Group, China., the largest private overseas investment company in Pakistan at present, and Badar Expo Solutions, a leading name in the promotion of trade and commerce through establishing off-line B2B and B2C exhibition platforms.

Founded in 1978, OG is one of the first batch of private enterprises developed with China's reform and opening up. At present, it invests in seven major industries, namely, finance, modern agriculture and healthy food, new urbanization development, port transportation, information security, oil and natural gas, renewable energy and resource & physical products. United Energy Group Co., and UEP Wind Pvt.Ltd., the subsidiaries of OG dominate the energy and renewable energy fields. By 2020, OG has invested around USD4b in Pakistan, and plans to carry out all-round co-operation in new economic field in Pakistan.

Badar Expo holds more than 100 exhibitions and other activities every year, and has a large database of small and medium-sized enterprises, covering industries such as military Defence, electronic appliances, energy and mineral resources, animal husbandry, tourism, catering, etc. In Pakistan, Badar has accumulated rich experience in the field of construction materials, energy, minerals, military and other industry exhibitions, maintaining its leading edge. Among them, the International Defence Exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Defence has been held exclusively by Badar for several consecutive sessions.

This joint venture not only brings FDI in the E-commerce sector of Pakistan but also opens vistas for the future investments in associated businesses such as payment platforms, banking, logistics and warehousing in Pakistan.

Upon launching of Achasoda.com on 1stJuly 2020, the website will open up for registration to Buyers and Sellers globally.

