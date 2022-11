Achieve higher efficacy of Retinol with Clariant's VitiSpheres® R8

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

Cosmetics brands can now help more consumers to get the most out of introducing the benefits of Retinol into their skincare routines. Available worldwide, Clariant’s encapsulated Retinol VitiSpheres R8 makes it possible to protect the Retinol’s proven anti-aging potency and use higher concentrations safely in creams and serums.