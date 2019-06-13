Achieve3000's Actively Learn Recognized by SIIA as Best Reading Instructional Solution for High School and Beyond

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieve3000's online literacy platform Actively Learn was named 2019's Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.

"The Actively Learn team put a tremendous amount of thought and effort into creating an online curriculum platform that drives deeper learning, critical thinking, and engagement. To be recognized as the best instructional solution by educators and administrators is a great honor," Jay Goyal, President of Actively Learn, said. "I'm proud of my team for carrying Actively Learn to this level of success. A sincere thank you to SIIA for this recognition."

Actively Learn was recognized by judges as a solution that aids both students and teachers. Not only does the online platform provide students with the tools to explore texts on a deeper level, it provides educators with instructionally-rich resources to ensure comprehension rather than just completion.

"This is probably one of the best products I've seen. The way the content is interspersed with valid questioning and standard-oriented devices makes it extremely effective," said one panelist. "It is definitely a tool that aids both the teacher and the student." From classic literature to nonfiction textbooks, Actively Learn enables teachers to encourage students to establish meaning in texts and rightly apply their reading knowledge to ensure a deeper understanding of reading at all levels.

"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to Achieve3000 and all our honorees!"

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Thirty-four awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds were tabulated to select the winners.

"This award affirms that our company is still a leading pioneer in edtech as we continue to meet the needs of students and teachers with the most effective and innovative approaches to literacy instruction. We're humbled by this recognition," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Achieve3000.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about Actively Learn can be found at https://www.activelylearn.com.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Achieve3000

At Achieve3000, we believe literacy is the key to unlocking student success. Since 2001, we have partnered with schools and districts to accelerate literacy growth for all students with our flagship PRO platform for differentiated literacy instruction. We also offer Smarty Ants for personalized foundational literacy and Actively Learn for secondary curriculum depth. Together, our solutions help all preschool through adult learners reach their full potential and succeed in a rapidly changing global economy with increasing information demands.

