Achiko AG: Achiko secures up to CHF12m equity and debt financing lines with RiverFort over 3 years

Achiko secures up to CHF12m equity and debt financing lines with RiverFort

over 3 years

Zurich, 20 April 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB:

ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") announces the completion of an Equity Subscription Agreement ("ESS") with the institutional investor RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Limited ("RiverFort") for the next 36 months. The agreement provides for up to CHF10m to help finance the production of AptameX(TM) in Indonesia and the expansion of the business operations for the continued combating of the spread and impact of Covid-19 as well as for other contemporary diagnostics solutions beyond Covid-19. The facility was arranged by the FCA regulated intermediary RiverFort Global Capital Limited based in London.

In addition to the ESS, RiverFort have entered into an unsecured loan facility of up to CHF 2m over 2 years with an immediate financing of CHF 300,000 (the "Mezzanine Loan", with the ESS and the Mezzanine Loan together being the "Facilities"). The amortising payments for the Mezzanine Loan may, at the election of Achiko, be settled by way of the granting of a share option which permits RiverFort to subscribe for further equity securities of Achiko.

Both Achiko and RiverFort view the capital allocation from the Facilities as not only as an investment into Achiko but also as a starting point for a long-term strategic partnership to advance Achiko's projects and expansion in the continued fight against the challenges presented by Covid-19 at a global level.

Achiko plans to apply the initial funds to the production of AptameX in Indonesia. The company has already invested in active compounds and plastics and requires the funds to complete the production of around 1,000,000 test kits for its proprietary aptamer-based Covid-19 testing system, as initial inventory before a larger marketing rollout. This follows the completion of production preparations in Indonesia, admission into the Government purchasing list in Indonesia, establishing a chain of production in Taiwan, and successful selectivity testing in Spain against new variants including the Omicron.

"Testing and therapeutics will be a critical part of our response as we learn to live with Covid-19," said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. "This financing allows us to achieve an important commercialisation milestone for our flagship product, AptameX, and respond to the challenge of our new normal. The Facilities provide Achiko with increased flexibility to finance its growth over the next three years."

"Achiko immediately presented to us a deep understanding of the continued challenges of both Covid-19 at a global level and the complexities of distribution of the services related to the testing of geographically diverse populations. We have been impressed by Achiko's business plans and the markets in which they do, and will, operate and we are pleased to be able to partner with them as their financing partner as they expand their operations," Gytis Martinkus, CEO of RiverFort Global Capital.

Should Achiko elect to settle the Mezzanine Loan repayments by the issuance of a share option to RiverFort, the subscription price during the term of the options will be set at 90% of the lowest volume weighted average price during the preceding 10 trading days VWAP to each option subscription. Further key terms of the Facilities; (i) a 3 month repayment in cash or the election of Achiko to grant a share option, and warrant coverage, to be issued at the next company's next Annual General or Extraordinary Meeting whichever the sooner, (ii) the agreements for the Facilities contain customary warranties, undertakings and covenants. Further, in consideration of the Facilities, Achiko has agreed to grant to RiverFort matching warrants exercisable at a premium to market and to the extent drawn which are conditional upon the passing of certain resolutions at the next general meeting of the shareholders of Achiko.



ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company's lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta and Singapore.



ABOUT RIVERFORT GLOBAL CAPITAL LTD

RiverFort Global Capital Limited ("RGC") is a London based FCA regulated intermediary that arranges comprehensive and innovative growth funding solutions to publicly listed and private companies across a range of sectors. With its extensive industry knowledge and experience it prides itself in creating mutually beneficial partnerships with its funding sources. RGC has arranged for RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Limited (an institutional investor) to invest in these Facilities.

