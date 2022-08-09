Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Achiko AG Achiko to publish its 2021 Annual Report by 31 August 2022



09-Aug-2022 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Achiko AG Achiko to publish its 2021 Annual Report by 31 August 2022

Zurich, 9 August 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB:

ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) announces that Achiko will publish its 2021 annual report on 31 August 2022 at the latest.

Achiko has published its 2021 annual financial statements on 26 June 2022. With a decision dated 27 June 2022, SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) concluded that the annual financial statements published on 26 June 2022 do not comply with Art.49 and 51 and suspended trading of Achikos shares based on Art. 57 LR as of 28 June 2022 until the orderly conditions are restored. In addition, Achiko was given a deadline until 31 July 2022 to publish audited financial statements in accordance with Art. 49 and 51 LR.

Achiko has conferred with its existing significant shareholders and is working to ensure compliance with Art. 49 and 51 LR. Achiko considered it was most likely to not be able to meet the deadline of 31 July 2022 according to the SER decision, but will be able to do so within a reasonable period of time if a request to extend the deadline was granted.

Achiko has filed an exemption request with SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 7 August 2022, SER granted Achiko the requested extension.

As required by SER, Achiko hereby reprints para 1 of SERs respective decision:

I. The exemption application of Achiko Ltd (Issuer) dated 23 July 2022 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 August 2022 at the latest is granted from the Issuers Committee of the Regulatory Board with the following reservation (lit. a and b) and under the following conditions (lit. c):

Since the deadline to publish the 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG has been extended several times, it is to be noted that the extension is granted for the last time until 31 August 2022. The suspension of trading of the registered shares of the Issuer remains in place until the 2021 annual report is published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG. Achiko is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Tuesday, 9 August 2022, 07.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

An investor update and video is available on the Achiko website at https://www.achiko.com/financials (investor presentation) and https://www.achiko.com/news (video).



ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The companys lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE mark in the European Union in May 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.



Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67



Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.