|
09.08.2022 07:05:27
Achiko AG Achiko to publish its 2021 Annual Report by 31 August 2022
|
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Achiko to publish its 2021 Annual Report by 31 August 2022
Zurich, 9 August 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB:
Achiko has published its 2021 annual financial statements on 26 June 2022. With a decision dated 27 June 2022, SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) concluded that the annual financial statements published on 26 June 2022 do not comply with Art.49 and 51 and suspended trading of Achikos shares based on Art. 57 LR as of 28 June 2022 until the orderly conditions are restored. In addition, Achiko was given a deadline until 31 July 2022 to publish audited financial statements in accordance with Art. 49 and 51 LR.
Achiko has conferred with its existing significant shareholders and is working to ensure compliance with Art. 49 and 51 LR. Achiko considered it was most likely to not be able to meet the deadline of 31 July 2022 according to the SER decision, but will be able to do so within a reasonable period of time if a request to extend the deadline was granted.
Achiko has filed an exemption request with SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 7 August 2022, SER granted Achiko the requested extension.
As required by SER, Achiko hereby reprints para 1 of SERs respective decision:
I. The exemption application of Achiko Ltd (Issuer) dated 23 July 2022 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 August 2022 at the latest is granted from the Issuers Committee of the Regulatory Board with the following reservation (lit. a and b) and under the following conditions (lit. c):
- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;
- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.
An investor update and video is available on the Achiko website at https://www.achiko.com/financials (investor presentation) and https://www.achiko.com/news (video).
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The companys lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE mark in the European Union in May 2022.
Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.
ACHIKO AG
Switzerland & Global
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Achiko AG
|Tessinerplatz 7
|8002 Zurich
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@achiko.com
|Internet:
|https://www.achiko.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0522213468
|Valor:
|48788430
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1415699
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1415699 09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Achiko AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:05
|Achiko AG Achiko wird seinen Jahresbericht 2021 bis zum 31. August 2022 veröffentlichen (EQS Group)
|
07:05
|Achiko AG Achiko to publish its 2021 Annual Report by 31 August 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|Achiko AG Investor Briefing (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|Achiko AG Investor Briefing (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|Achiko AG Suspension of Trading (EQS Group)
|
26.06.22
|Achiko AG gibt das Jahresergebnis zum 31. Dezember 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
26.06.22
|Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|Achiko AG Publication of Annual Report and Annual Financial Statements 2021 to Occur by 26 June 2022 (EQS Group)