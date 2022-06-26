Achiko AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Zurich, 26 June 2022 Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021, and progress since then.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group recorded a net loss of USD $9,231,779 resulting in an increase of the Groups accumulated losses to USD $34,568,395. The Company also notes that Achiko AG is currently managing creditors, and that while the assets of the Group at the reporting date was negative $4.584m, it also has over $2.4m in subordinated loans.

As a result, the Companys auditors have given an adverse opinion, noting the Companys ability to remain a going concern depends on the successful approval of an increase in Authorised Capital at the upcoming General Meeting, and the support of the Companys creditors and shareholders.

2021 was a challenging year, said Mr Steven Goh, Co-Founder and CEO of Achiko. We realise that the Covid-19 challenge and for us to deliver a timely solution continues to evolve. For some markets, theres an optimism that the challenges Covid-19 presents may be over. For many others, theyre finding its anything but.

The Company moved to reduce costs in the last half of 2021, and encountered numerous operational challenges, including continuity of the Companys accounting and finance function.

From a personal standpoint, after two years being restricted in travel and movement, Ive spent the last few months travelling including fixing production in Indonesia including review, solving issues and optimising production, managing technology development in Europe, seeing investors and working to get the Accounts out., added Goh.

Its with some irony that in the middle of audit completion, Ive had my own Covid-19 experience. The delays have been a continuing source of frustration, however I am confident that the Companys accounting and finance function is now stabilized and that post reporting date we have successfully reinstitionalised financial controls and the Companys ability to keep books and records.

Despite the challenging environment, the Company has continued to progress the development of its core Aptamex technology and is positioned to capitalise on the substantial competitive benefits of its differentiated chemistry for the detection of Covid-19 and application to various other pathogens.

Post-balance date highlights include:

The Company reported that calibration testing of its affordable, non-invasive Covid-19 saliva-based rapid test AptameX correctly differentiated 100% of test samples up until a comparable reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) cycle threshold (CT) value of 33, indicating the systems ability to deliver a >97% sensitive and > 97% specific rapid test at a wider range of viral loads than most other rapid tests. Having secured the full approval of the optimized second-generation of AptameX with the Indonesias Ministry of Health for five years, Achiko, with the support of our local production partner Indopharma, secured a large-scale landmark sales deal with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), one of the worlds largest membership organisations with direct reach to over 90 million people to produce 1,000,000 tests now, and on success to produce 5,000,000 or more tests per month from October 2022 onwards. Successful registration of a CE Mark, enabling the Company to commence commercialisation efforts in the European Union and other geographies.

Given the Companys level of indebtedness, we understand and appreciate the auditors adverse opinion, and note that we are in agreement that the Companys ability to remain a going concern depends on approval at the upcoming General Meeting to increase share capacity, the continued support of shareholders, creditors, and investors, the Companys access to capital, and timing of sales and commercialisation efforts. To that end, we are looking forward to immediately completing a capital increase, and to the General Meeting to expand the Companys authorized capital. said Goh

The Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.achiko.com/financials/.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will take place in July 2022 on a date to be announced in due course

