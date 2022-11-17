Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Achiko AG Announces Corporate Update Webcast

Commercial Delivery of its Saliva-Based Covid-19 Test AptameXTM Has Commenced

Zurich, 17 November 2022: Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) a healthcare technology company that is developing new innovations and disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first announced today that it will hold a corporate update webcast for all shareholders and investors on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 3.00pm CET/9.00am EST. A PowerPoint presentation will be available at the time of the call and published on the company website at https://www.achiko.com/financials.

Details of the webcast are as follows:



Date: 22 November 2022

Time: 3.00pm CET / 9.00am EST

Format: Zoom Call

Presenter: Mr Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG

Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98404123755?pwd=Qk1jUytLVWFKb2JEcDZCNUt5MjdQdz09

Meeting ID: 984 0412 3755

Passcode: achiko

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knHHcenwR



Recently, Achiko announced that it is commencing commercial deliveries of its Generation 2 AptameX Covid-19 test kit to Nahdlatul Ulama and other commercial clients, both starting in and around Jakarta. Nahdlatul Ulama is the Jakarta branch of Nahdlatul Ulama, which nationally in Indonesia has over 90 million registered members and operates over 6,000 schools and universities, and several hundred hospitals and clinics.

AptameX is the Companys proprietary saliva-based Covid-19 test utilising DNA aptamers bound to Gold nanoparticles in a colloidal solution. The result is read by a UV Spectrophotometer and then analysed with custom software. Unlike a molecular and immunoassay approaches, the tests use of DNA aptamers has yielded encouraging results at low viral loads outperforming most lateral flow based rapid tests.



ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; ww w.achiko.com ) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.



