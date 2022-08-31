Achiko AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Achiko AG Announces Newly Published Annual Report and Accounts for the Year Ended 31 December 2021



31-Aug-2022 / 23:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Zurich, 31 August 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

On 9 August 2022, the Company announced that Achiko will publish its 2021 annual report on 31 August 2022 at the latest. Achiko has published its 2021 annual financial statements on 26 June 2022. With a decision dated 27 June 2022, SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) concluded that the annual financial statements published on 26 June 2022 do not comply with Art. 49 and 51 of the Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange (LR) and suspended trading of Achikos shares based on Art. 57 LR as of 28 June 2022 until the orderly conditions are restored. In addition, Achiko was given a deadline until 31 July 2022 to publish audited financial statements in accordance with Art. 49 and 51 LR. Achiko has filed an exemption request with SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 7 August 2022, SER granted Achiko the requested extension until 31 August 2022. On 9 August 2022 Achiko noted it has conferred with its existing significant shareholders and is working to ensure compliance with Art. 49 and 51 LR.

With the support of its significant shareholders, creditors and staff, the Company is now pleased to publish its 2021 annual financial statements that comply with Art. 49 and 51 LR. Of material note is the Company entering into USD 1,250,000 in convertible notes, exercisable at CHF 0.059, of which USD 275,000 was provided as a bridge, and the conversion of various trade creditors, staff and all save one of the Directors and Advisory Board members past and present of their claims to being subordinated for the purposes of Art. 725 para. 2 of the Swiss CO to an additional USD 806,106 over and above the amount reported at 31 December 2021.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group recorded a net loss of USD 9,231,779 resulting in an increase of the Groups accumulated losses to USD 34,568,395. The Company notes that the financial results are unchanged, but the newly published Annual Report replaces the previously published Annual Report in its entirety.

The Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.achiko.com/financials/.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will take place in late September or early October 2022 on a date to be announced in due course.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The Companys lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.



Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise