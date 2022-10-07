|
07.10.2022 06:45:27
Achiko AG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Zurich, 7 October 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) a healthcare technology company that is developing new innovations and disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first announced that it has appointed Lars Birkmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 5th October 2022, succeeding Adam OKeeffe as ad interim CFO.
Mr Birkmann, 44, has successfully worked in the Swiss life sciences sector for over twenty years and has been involved in all areas of finance from accounting, financial control, treasury, and mergers and acquisitions. He will take over the CFO position at Achiko and join the Companys Executive Committee. Prior to Achiko, Lars was the CFO at Ender Diagnostics AG (Bern) and before that the CFO for Sensile Medical AG (Olten).
Lars has completed his studies in Economics and Study in Law, and a degree in Business from the Business School in Leipzig. He is also a federal expert in European and Swiss VAT law.
We are excited to welcome Lars on board, said Mr Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. Its the start of a process to build an executive team and Board with Swiss representation and is a decisive step towards the Companys final transformation into becoming a diagnostics and technology company.
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.
The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.
