Achiko AG Commences Commercial Deliveries in Indonesia



Commencing Commercial Deliveries of its Generation 2 AptameXTM Covid-19 tests kits with Nahdlatul Ulama DKI in Jakarta, Indonesia

Zurich, 14 November 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) is proud to announce that following pilot production with manufacturing partner PT Indofarma Tbk, the Company is now commencing commercial deliveries of its Generation 2 AptameX Covid-19 test kit to Nahdlatul Ulama DKI (NU) and other commercial clients, both starting in and around Jakarta.

Were excited to commence commercial deliveries in Indonesia. Following a pilot program in Jakarta earlier this year we will resume the rollout of AptameX to schools and businesses, stated Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. As the world moves to treating Covid-19 as endemic, AptameX represents the right combination of a friendly, affordable and accurate solution for the future.

Nahdlatul Ulama DKI is the Jakarta branch of Nahdlatul Ulama, which nationally in Indonesia has over 90 million registered members and operates over 6,000 schools and universities, and several hundred hospitals and clinics. Achiko had earlier in 2022 signed a marketing and sales agreement to deliver 1 million tests, before growing to 5 million per month in 2022.

AptameX is a saliva based Covid-19 test using DNA aptamers bound to Gold nanoparticles in a colloidal solution, and the result is read by a UV Spectrophotometer and then analysed with custom software. Unlike molecular and immunoassay approaches, the tests use of DNA aptamers has yielded encouraging results at low viral loads outperforming most lateral flow based rapid tests.

Weve had some distractions along the way, but were excited to get things back on track. Weve secured materials supply, and establishing production in Indonesia and Taiwan, and now were looking forward to delivering on a solution thats right for Indonesia and bringing it to the world, added Goh.



ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.



