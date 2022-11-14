|
14.11.2022 06:45:17
Achiko AG Commences Commercial Deliveries in Indonesia
|
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Commences Commercial Deliveries in Indonesia
Zurich, 14 November 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) is proud to announce that following pilot production with manufacturing partner PT Indofarma Tbk, the Company is now commencing commercial deliveries of its Generation 2 AptameX Covid-19 test kit to Nahdlatul Ulama DKI (NU) and other commercial clients, both starting in and around Jakarta.
Were excited to commence commercial deliveries in Indonesia. Following a pilot program in Jakarta earlier this year we will resume the rollout of AptameX to schools and businesses, stated Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. As the world moves to treating Covid-19 as endemic, AptameX represents the right combination of a friendly, affordable and accurate solution for the future.
Nahdlatul Ulama DKI is the Jakarta branch of Nahdlatul Ulama, which nationally in Indonesia has over 90 million registered members and operates over 6,000 schools and universities, and several hundred hospitals and clinics. Achiko had earlier in 2022 signed a marketing and sales agreement to deliver 1 million tests, before growing to 5 million per month in 2022.
AptameX is a saliva based Covid-19 test using DNA aptamers bound to Gold nanoparticles in a colloidal solution, and the result is read by a UV Spectrophotometer and then analysed with custom software. Unlike molecular and immunoassay approaches, the tests use of DNA aptamers has yielded encouraging results at low viral loads outperforming most lateral flow based rapid tests.
Weve had some distractions along the way, but were excited to get things back on track. Weve secured materials supply, and establishing production in Indonesia and Taiwan, and now were looking forward to delivering on a solution thats right for Indonesia and bringing it to the world, added Goh.
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.
The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.
Media contacts:
ACHIKO AG
Switzerland & Global
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Achiko AG
|Tessinerplatz 7
|8002 Zurich
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@achiko.com
|Internet:
|https://www.achiko.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0522213468
|Valor:
|48788430
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1486263
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1486263 14-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Achiko AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:45
|Achiko AG beginnt Auslieferung von AptameX in Indonesien (EQS Group)
|
06:45
|Achiko AG Commences Commercial Deliveries in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|Achiko AG Produktions- und Unternehmensupdate (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|Achiko AG Production and Company Update (EQS Group)
|
07.10.22
|Achiko AG ernennt neuen Chief Financial Officer (EQS Group)
|
07.10.22
|Achiko AG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Achiko AG berichtet über die Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres zum 30. Juni 2022 und gibt ein Unternehmensupdate zum 30. September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2022 results and provides corporate update as of 30 September 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Achiko AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Achiko AG
|0,05
|-6,90%