02.11.2022 06:45:16
Achiko AG Production and Company Update
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Production and Company Update
Zurich, 2 November 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) is proud to announce that it has successfully completed a production test with PT Indofarma Tbk as a precursor to mass production of its Generation 2 AptameX Covid-19 test kit. Generation 1 was successfully calibrated and delivered near perfect results earlier this year. Generation 2 is optimised for cost and production.
Were excited to pass this milestone, said Mr Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. Weve been distracted with corporate issues this year, and were keen to get back to delivering on our sales and marketing contract with Nahdlatul Ulama.
Earlier in 2022, the Company announced a sales and marketing contract with Nahdlatul Ulama, the worlds largest Islamic organisation with over 90 million registered members primarily in Indonesia. The plan was to deliver 5 million tests per month in Q4 2022 rising to over 10 million per month in 2023. The contract is currently behind, however the Company expects to commence delivery as the Company enters the new year.
As we move to the endemic phase, Covid-19 presents a serious challenge for healthcare, critical manufacturing, key services such as government and education, tourism, and leisure. The distractions in the middle of the year are regrettable and we are working with key shareholders and partners to organise ourselves with the right board and management configuration to more consistently realise the value of an affordable, fast, highly accurate, user friendly Covid-19 test such as AptameX in low and middle income countries (LMIC) such as Indonesia, added Goh.
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Companys lead product, AptameX, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX and Teman Sehat were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.
The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.
Media contacts:
ACHIKO AG
Switzerland & Global
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Achiko AG
|Tessinerplatz 7
|8002 Zurich
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@achiko.com
|Internet:
|https://www.achiko.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0522213468
|Valor:
|48788430
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
