20.06.2022 23:20:22
Achiko AG Publication of Annual Report and Annual Financial Statements 2021 to Occur by 26 June 2022
Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Achiko AG Publication of Annual Report and Annual Financial Statements 2021 to Occur by 26 June 2022
Zurich, 20 June 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (Achiko, the Company) announces that Achiko will publish its annual report and its annual financial statements for the year 2021 on 26 June 2022 at the latest. As a company listed on SIX, Achiko is required to publish its annual report, together with the annual financial statements, within four months of the balance sheet date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, new staffing and training under difficult conditions in consequence of measures taken by several countries required a lot of management capacity. As a result, the publication of the annual report 2021, together with the annual financial statements and the audit report, will occur in the month of June 2022. Achiko has filed an exemption request with SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 28 April 2022, SER granted Achiko the requested extension. Achiko filed a second extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 30 May 2022, SER granted Achiko the second extension. Achiko filed a third extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 3 June 2022, SER granted Achiko the third extension. On 10 June 2022, Achiko filed a fourth extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 10 June, SER granted Achiko the fourth extension. On 20 June 2022, Achiko filed a fifth extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On 20 June, SER granted Achiko the fifth extension. The delay is a function of the matters announced previously including continuity of operations in the second half of the financial year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the higher than expected manual administrative workload, in particular regarding the auditory reconciliation documentation. In addition, the Companys CEO contracted Covid-19 during the calendar week 23/2022 limiting his ability to compile the relevant accounting documentation swiftly and interact with others in physical meetings.
As required by SER, Achiko hereby reprints para. I of SERs respective decision:
"The exemption application of Achiko (Issuer) dated 20 June 2022 requesting a fifth extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 26 June 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):
the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;
the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a fifth extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG."
The date of the next annual general meeting will be announced in due course, once the Company has published its annual report and its annual financial statements for the year 2021.
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic
Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The
Disclaimer
End of ad hoc announcement
