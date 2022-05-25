|
Achiko AG Secures CHF 1.25 million Financing with Strategic Investors Buranto AG and Negma Group
- Buranto AG provided a CHF 250,000 loan facility and existing strategic investor Negma Group provided a CHF 1.0 million loan facility
- Derek Brandt, co-owner of Buranto AG, joins Achikos Advisory Board
- Funds to be used for production in Indonesia and initiate production in Taiwan to meet global demand for AptameXTM which obtained a CE Mark earlier this month
Buranto AG, a Swiss based company co-owned by Derek Brandt, has provided a loan facility of CHF 250,000 with the full amount drawn immediately. Derek Brandt will also join Achikos Advisory Board. Derek Brandt has more than 20 years general management and business development experience in MedTech, IVD, Pharma / Biotech and the Life Science Industry. Previous experience includes having served as Head of Clinical Development Group for Roche Diabetes and CEO of Sensile Medical.
Negma Group, one of the Companys existing strategic shareholders, has provided a loan facility of CHF 1.0 million, with an immediate financing of CHF 500,000 and the balance to be drawn within the next 60 days.
Were excited and grateful to our shareholders, old and new, said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. Covid-19 is going to be with us a long time and the unique performance and customer experience characteristics of the company. With this financing were in a position to drive sales and do some good.
The financing follows the Marketing and Sales agreement with Pengurus Wilayah Nahdlatul Ulama DKI Jakarta (PWNU), the Jakarta District of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the largest Islamic organisation in the world and initiate global production in Taiwan to respond to interest in AptameX for expansion beyond Indonesia since obtaining a CE mark earlier this month.
Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta and Singapore.
