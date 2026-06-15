ACI Worldwide Joins EPI To Offer Wero Wallet Solution For Instant Payments In Europe

(RTTNews) - On Monday, ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), an online payment service provider, announced that it has joined the European Payments Initiative or EPI, and will integrate Wero's wallet solution onto ACI Payments Orchestration Platform.

Through the collaboration, intermediaries can offer Wero as a new payment method for consumers and businesses across Europe.

Wero, founded by a consortium of 16 European banks and financial firms and launched by EPI in 2024, is a pan-European digital wallet service that runs on SEPA instant payment rails, providing peer-to-peer transfers, e-commerce and point-of-sale purchases.

Wero currently offers instant account-to-account payments to consumers in Belgium, France and Germany.

ACI said EPI plans to expand Wero across Europe, including in the Netherlands and Luxembourg in the coming months, and to explore opportunities in other countries. As per the EU Instant Payments Regulation, Wero is expected to drive the consumers into adopting Instant payments, and bring an increase in instant payments volumes across Europe.

In addition to integration of Wero onto ACI's platform, ACI powers instant payment rails across Europe, offering banks and payment service providers or PSP a better payment solution.

ACI at present powers 26 domestic and pan-regional payment services across 6 continents, including 11 central infrastructures, providing instant payment solutions to banks and PSPs.

On the Nasdaq on Friday, the shares closed trading at $45.24, 1.98 percent higher.