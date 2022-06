ACI Worldwide To Divest Corporate Online Banking Solutions To One Equity Partners

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide (ACIW) announced an agreement to divest its corporate online banking solutions to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. OEP will acquire ACI Digital Business Banking for $100 million in cash.

The company noted that the divestment aligns with its three-pillar strategy - fit for growth, focused on growth and step-change value creation - aimed at short- and long-term shareholder value creation.

The company will update financial guidance when the transaction closes and expects the timing to be in third quarter, 2022.