09.07.2024 18:10:00
Aclara, VAC team up to boost rare earth magnets production
Rare earths developer Aclara Resources (TSX: ARA) has entered into a strategic alliance with magnets producer VAC to provide a “mine-to-magnets” solution, targeting the growing market for environmental, social and governance (ESG)-compliant permanent magnets needed in electric vehicles (EVs) and clean technologies. The tie up capitalizes on Aclara’s position as a potential supplier of rare earth minerals essential for magnet production and VAC’s expertise as a leading magnet producer outside Asia. “This collaboration is aimed at streamlining the supply chain for rare earth elements (REEs), specifically dysprosium and terbium,” VAC’s chief executive, Erik Eschen, said in the statement.“It is the first step towards solving a real need in the market, as the transition to electric vehicles requires new rare earths supply chains, which are currently not being addressed in a comprehensive manner,” Aclara’s CEO Ramon Barua noted.Aclara is advancing projects in Chile and Brazil, as well as developing processing technology in the US to meet the demand for these critical minerals. It recently submitted a revised environmental assessment for its Penco module project in Concepción, Chile. This asset covers a 6-sq.-km area hosting an ionic clay deposit rich in heavy rare earths, with measured and indicated resources totalling 27.5 million tonnes grading 2,292 parts per million total rare earth oxides (TREO), for 62,900 tonnes of contained TREO.The planned project doesn’t have a tailings facility for waste. After processing, Aclara will place washed clays into deposition zones and revegetate them.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
