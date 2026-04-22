Aclarion Authorized To Repurchase Up To $2.5 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Aclarion, Inc.(ACON), a healthcare technology company, said on Wednesday that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2.5 million of shares. The company plans to execute the share repurchase drive over the next 12 months.

Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion, said: "We believe our shares represent a compelling value at current levels, and we view this program as a flexible and opportunistic tool to enhance shareholder value while continuing to invest in the clinical adoption and expansion of Nociscan."

Aclarion intends to fund this repurchase program using existing cash and cash equivalents.