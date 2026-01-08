Aclarion Stock Climbs 50% After Strong 2025 Results And 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) shares rose 50.09%, trading at $8.63, up $2.88, after the company provided a 2025 business update and 2026 corporate outlook highlighting robust growth in adoption of its Nociscan diagnostic platform and strong financial positioning.

The rally followed news that Nociscan scan volumes increased 114 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 69 percent for the full year, supported by expansion into new imaging centers and physician users across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. The company also reported a debt-free balance sheet with $12.0 million in cash, extending its operational runway into 2027, and outlined plans to accelerate patient enrollment in its CLARITY clinical trial in 2026.

On the day of the release, ACON opened near $5.75, rallied to an intraday high above $8.80, and saw a low around $5.70, compared with a previous close near $5.75. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was significantly elevated, well above the stock's average daily level, reflecting strong investor interest following the operational progress and strategic guidance.

Aclarion's 52-week range is approximately $3.25 - $9.15, underscoring volatility linked to commercial adoption metrics and clinical catalysts.