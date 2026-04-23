Acme United Stock Down On Weak Q1 Profit, Despite Sales Growth - Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of Acme United Corp. (ACU) were losing around 3.4 percent in the pre-market activity after the supplier of first aid and medical products on Thursday reported a drop in first quarter profit even as sales rose. Net income for the quarter declined 40 percent to $1.0 million or $0.24 per share from $1.7 million or $0.41 per share last year. The decline was driven by higher cost of sales and increased operating expenses tied to tariff-related costs, investments in enhanced quality assurance protocols at its Med-Nap facility, and rising employee healthcare expenses.

Quarterly net sales reached $52.3 million, up 14 percent compared to $46.0 million a year earlier. Excluding incremental sales from the acquisition of My Medic assets, comparable sales increased 6 percent. On a regional basis, U.S. segment net sales rose 12 percent year-over-year, supported by higher sales of first aid and medical products, and the My Medic acquisition.

European net sales jumped 32 percent in U.S. dollars and 19 percent in local currency, driven by higher ecommerce sales and additional sales from the October 1, 2025, acquisition of a cutting and sharpening products in Germany.

Canada net sales grew 16 percent in U.S. dollars and 11 percent in local currency on higher first aid product sales.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Acme were losing 3.38 percent, trading at $43.99, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.94 percent lower.

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