ACORD Connect Annual Conference to Take Place October 27th; To Be Hosted with the Big "I"

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, announced today it is hosting its annual ACORD Connect conference with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, known throughout the industry as the Big "I."

This virtual conference, to be held on October 27th, will provide attendees with valuable training on ACORD Standards and Architecture, professional development opportunities, and insights on industry trends and issues. It is also an opportunity to show appreciation to the ACORD member community and acknowledge their achievements on behalf of the industry.

"Each year, ACORD Connect is hosted in partnership with one of our most active and long-standing member organizations. We are very pleased to present the event with the Big 'I' this year," said ACORD President & CEO Bill Pieroni. "The Big 'I' shares our commitment to helping agents and brokers leverage advances in technology, process, and organization to more effectively and efficiently collaborate with carriers, serve their customers, and improve their communities."

Highlights of the conference will include:

"People, Process, and Technology" – a panel presented with ACT (Agents Council for Technology, a Big "I" program) on driving successful and meaningful industry change

ACORD Data Standards development updates across all lines of business, including the latest steps in London Market modernization

Results of ACORD research, including the 2022 Digital Maturity report on the state of insurance industry digitalization initiatives worldwide

The 2022 ACORD Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in ACORD implementation and advocacy

"The Big 'I,' along with our Agents Council for Technology, is proud to team up with ACORD to offer this valuable event," said Bob Rusbuldt, Big "I" President & CEO. "ACORD has a long history of helping to move the independent agency channel and the insurance industry forward, and providing programs such as ACORD Connect is just one example. Big 'I' members and others are fortunate to have this opportunity to hear from key thought leaders and industry influencers."

To register for ACORD Connect, or for more information, please visit www.acordconnect.org. More information on the ACORD Awards is available at www.acord.org/awards.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

About the Big "I"

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice® brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies.

