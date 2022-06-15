Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

Ardsley, NY – June 14, 2022, – Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ("Company") is providing notice of a recent security incident that may affect the privacy of information belonging to a limited number of individuals. The Company develops therapies for spinal cord injury and related neurological conditions. Information about the Company can be found at https://www.acorda.com/. The Company is providing details of the incident, its response, and steps individuals may take to better protect against possible misuse of their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? In January 2022, the Company became aware of suspicious activity related to its business email environment. The Company immediately took steps to secure the email environment and launched an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of this activity. The investigation determined that an unknown actor gained access to certain Company emails on or around December 15, 2021. The Company began reviewing the contents of the potentially affected emails to determine what, if any, sensitive information may have been contained therein. This process was completed in April 2022. The Company thereafter worked to reconcile the information with its internal records to identify any individuals whose data may have been compromised and obtain their appropriate contact information. Letters were mailed to the affected individuals whose contact information was known in May and June 2022.

What Information Was Involved? While the impacted information varies for each individual, the scope of information potentially involved includes one or more of the following types of information: date of birth, medical record number, diagnosis information, treatment information, clinical information, prescription information, Social Security number, financial account information, insurance provider, and treatment cost information.

What is The Company Doing? The Company takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care seriously. Upon discovery, the Company immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. The Company also took immediate steps to implement additional safeguards and continues to review procedures and tools to improve existing security. The Company also notified federal and state law enforcement agencies and the affected individuals directly providing them access to credit monitoring services at no cost.

What You Can Do. The Company encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanations of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

Social Security number;

Date of birth;

Addresses for the prior two to five years;

Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com.

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

For District of Columbia residents, the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001; 202-727-3400; and oag@dc.gov .

For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us .

For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov .

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov ; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident.

The Company understands that you may have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice. To ensure your questions are answered in a timely manner, please contact our toll-free dedicated assistance line at (833) 281-4833. This toll-free line is available Monday – Friday from 9 am to 11 pm EDT and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm EDT (excluding major US holidays). Individuals may also write to Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. at 2 Blue Hill Plaza, 3rd Flr, Pearl River, NY 10965

