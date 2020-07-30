Acquired VFSC license lately, Master Select Group dedicates to creating the best trading environment for investors

HONG KONG, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of preparation and application, the leading international trading platform MSG, finally obtained the VFSC license with the regulatory number 40378. The license has been formally effective from June 21, 2020.

Established in 1993, the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) is one of the global offshore financial regulatory authorities under the jurisdiction of the Vanuatu government. Since 2018, with the tightening of policies in the global financial industry, a great many foreign brokers have gradually turned their attention to offshore supervision, which would better meet the practical trading needs of investors. In this context, the VFSC financial license authorized by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission has become the focus of brokers' attention.

In recent years, the entry barrier for VFSC licenses has become higher and higher, and the supervision standards of the Vanuatu authorities have become stricter and stronger. This is a challenge for all the license applicants and licensed brokers, however, it is also a positive process in which the VFSC license continues to accumulate international prestige. Master Select Group is dedicated to creating a professional trading environment for investors, ensuring the trading process worry-free and assured.

The CEO of Master Select Group witnessed the whole application and approval process of the VFSC license, he joyfully expressed "Obtaining regulatory licenses from more countries around the world can enable our customers to trade confidently and also enhance MSG's brand reputation. In the future, we will continue to promote the comprehensive strength of our platform, to make sure it would be loved and trusted by more investors."

SOURCE Master Select Group