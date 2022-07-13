ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover

Acquisition completed: ALSO boosts Hungarian coverage



13.07.2022





Emmen, Switzerland, 13. July 2022 PRESS RELEASE



Acquisition completed:

ALSO boosts Hungarian coverage

Following approval by the relevant authorities, the Technology Provider has completed the acquisition of Hungarian distributor Ramiris IT Division. The company will operate under the name ALSO Ramiris with immediate effect. Collaborations have started and both enterprises are working from the same offices, enabling a fast and seamless integration of teams and processes.

ALSO has already been established in the country, constantly expanding its vendor portfolio and market offers not only in the Supply, but also in the Solutions and as-a-Service area. At the same time, the company has invested into new digital sales platforms as well as opened a new warehouse end of 2020. The acquisition has been the latest step into the direction of becoming a strong business leader in the country.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): Ramiris has been one of the Top 3 IT providers in Hungary. With their technological expertise and focus on SMBs customers they are an excellent fit for us. The combination of ALSO's extensive portfolio of vendors, technologies, and services and Ramiris' large customer base makes the new company a force to be reckoned with. Covering both the transactional and consumptional route to market, we are perfectly positioned to support our resellers and drive sustainable profitable growth.

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120 000 resellers hardware, software, and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.

About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.