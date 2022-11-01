01.11.2022 07:00:26

Acquisition of Byjuno completed

Zurich Cembra today announces the completion of its acquisition of Byjuno AG and Intrum Finance Services AG. The business will be consolidated from the beginning of November 2022.

On 30 September, Cembra reported that it had entered into an agreement with Intrum AG to acquire 100% of the shares of Byjuno AG and its sister company Intrum Finance Services AG. Cembra intends to combine Byjuno with its subsidiary Swissbilling to create a leading provider of invoice payment solutions with the aim to establish compelling solutions for pay-by-invoice services in Switzerland. With this acquisition, Cembra is taking another step to deliver on its strategy of expanding its embedded finance solutions, with payment and financing options directly integrated into partner and customer journeys.

About Cembra Money Bank
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.

We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.


