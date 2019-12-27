Acquisition of Common Shares of Aimia Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. ("CSSC") announces that it acquired 2,990,630 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Aimia Inc. (TSX: "AIM") (the "Issuer") on December 23, 2019, which represents approximately 2.755% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the acquisition, CSSC held 6,568,330 Common Shares of the Issuer, which represents approximately 6.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

As of December 23, 2019, CSSC has acquired beneficial ownership of 6,518,330 Common Shares of the Issuer in aggregate since the Issuer formally commenced its Substantial Issuer Bid on November 19, 2019.

CSSC acquired the 2,990,630 Common Shares on December 23, 2019 through the Toronto Stock Exchange for hedging and other investment purposes in the normal course of its business and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of the Issuer. CSSC holds the Common Shares as principal and is the sole beneficial owner of the Common Shares. Additionally, the decision on whether/how to vote the Common Shares is made solely by CSSC (i.e., there is no influence from, nor any solicitation of the voting preferences of, third parties). CSSC may in the future, subject to market conditions, make additional investments in or dispositions of the Issuer's securities for hedging and other investment purposes. However, CSSC does not intend to acquire 20% or more of the outstanding securities of the Issuer.

This news release is issued by CSSC pursuant to National Instrument 62‐104 Take‐Over Bids and Issuer Bids. CSSC will file a news release in respect of this acquisition with the applicable Securities Commission or Securities Regulator in each jurisdiction in which the Issuer is a reporting issuer.

Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc.

1 First Canadian Place

Suite 2900, P.O. Box 301

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5X 1C9

