Acquisition of shares by New Gen Holding through contributions in kind and purchase of shares from minority financial shareholders of Generix Group (GENX - FR0010501692).

Paris, June 13, 2022 - Following the conclusion of an investment agreement on May 25, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Generix Group, its main managers, including Mr. Jean-Charles Deconninck, Mrs. Aïda Collette-Sène, Mr. Ludovic Luzza and Mr. Philippe Seguin (the "Managers"), Pléiade Investissement and its managers ("Pléiade") and the funds managed by Montefiore Investment ("Montefiore") announced in a previous press release dated the same day, the Managers, Pléiade and Montefiore announce that New Gen Holding has acquired, as of today, 2. 977,942 Generix Group shares representing 13.1% of the share capital (11.0% on a fully diluted basis) and 12.7% of the voting rights of the latter from minority financial shareholders of Generix Group (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition, carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Protocol in the context of the proposed filing of a public offer financed by Montefiore (the "Public Offer") (the "Transaction"), was carried out by way of contributions in kind and disposals, in the amount of:

- 539,653 Generix Group shares, representing 2.38% of the capital (1.99% on a fully diluted basis) and 2.37% of the voting rights of the latter, acquired by way of contribution in kind by the partners of Pléiade to New Gen Holding; and

- 2,438,289 Generix Group shares, representing 10.74% of the capital (8.98% on a fully diluted basis) and 10.29% of the voting rights of the latter, acquired by way of sale by New Gen Holding from minority financial shareholders.

Pléiade, the Management and Montefiore have also entered into a shareholders' agreement today setting forth, among other things, the rules governing their relationship within New Gen and its governance, which will remain under the sole control of Pléiade until the closing of the Tender Offer, and may be jointly controlled with Montefiore depending on the outcome of the Tender Offer, as previously announced in previous releases.

Following the Acquisition, the draft offer document for the Tender Offer will be filed by June 17.

The parties will inform the market of the completion of these steps.

