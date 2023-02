Acquisition of shares of AS Walde

On 23 December 2022, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS issued a market announcement notifying of signing a contract under which it will acquire 100% shares of AS Walde after the completion of the transaction.

Today, 15 February 2023, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction, subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS completed the acquisition of 100% shares in AS Walde.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000