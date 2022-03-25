|
25.03.2022 12:25:00
Acquisition Roundup: What Berkshire Hathaway and Anaplan's Latest Moves Mean for You
Two acquisitions were recently announced that will affect many investors' portfolios: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is buying reinsurance specialist Alleghany (NYSE: Y), and Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is being taken over by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. I like the move from Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett and company have been sitting on the M&A sidelines for several years while their cash stockpile grew to more than $140 billion, but they have finally found a worthy asset at what they see as a worthy price.On the other hand, Anaplan selling itself to a private entity in the wake of a huge downturn for growth stocks is frustrating.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
