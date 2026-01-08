Acrivon Therapeutics Aktie

Acrivon Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DXE7 / ISIN: US0048901096

08.01.2026 20:14:55

Acrivon Stock Sinks 29% Despite Positive Phase 2b Endometrial Cancer Data

(RTTNews) - Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) shares fell 28.71%, trading at $2.1044, down $0.8456, after the company reported updated Phase 2b clinical results for its lead candidate ACR-368 in endometrial cancer.

The sell-off came following publication of interim data showing promising confirmed response rates in patients with the serous subtype of endometrial cancer, including a 52 percent overall confirmed response rate in patients with two or fewer prior lines of therapy and a 67 percent rate in biomarker-positive subjects. Acrivon also said it plans to expand the trial into the European Union to accelerate patient enrollment.

On the day of the release, ACRV opened near $2.95, dropped to an intraday low of around $1.98, and reached a high of nearly $3.12, compared to its previous close of $2.95. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was well above the stock's average daily level, as investors reacted sharply to the mixed interpretation of clinical outcomes.

Acrivon's 52-week range is approximately $1.05 - $8.00, reflecting volatility tied to clinical trial progress and investor sentiment in the biotech sector.

Nachrichten zu Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 1,87 -3,11% Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

