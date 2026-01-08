Acrivon Stock Sinks 29% Despite Positive Phase 2b Endometrial Cancer Data

(RTTNews) - Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) shares fell 28.71%, trading at $2.1044, down $0.8456, after the company reported updated Phase 2b clinical results for its lead candidate ACR-368 in endometrial cancer.

The sell-off came following publication of interim data showing promising confirmed response rates in patients with the serous subtype of endometrial cancer, including a 52 percent overall confirmed response rate in patients with two or fewer prior lines of therapy and a 67 percent rate in biomarker-positive subjects. Acrivon also said it plans to expand the trial into the European Union to accelerate patient enrollment.

On the day of the release, ACRV opened near $2.95, dropped to an intraday low of around $1.98, and reached a high of nearly $3.12, compared to its previous close of $2.95. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was well above the stock's average daily level, as investors reacted sharply to the mixed interpretation of clinical outcomes.

Acrivon's 52-week range is approximately $1.05 - $8.00, reflecting volatility tied to clinical trial progress and investor sentiment in the biotech sector.