Acrivon Therapeutics Aktie

WKN DE: A3DXE7 / ISIN: US0048901096

08.01.2026 14:42:42

Acrivon's ACR-368 Shows 52% Response Rate In Endometrial Cancer, Expands Trial To Europe

(RTTNews) - Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACVR) has unveiled promising Phase 2b data for its lead candidate ACR-368, showing a 52% confirmed overall response rate (cORR) in patients with serous endometrial cancer who have received two or fewer prior treatments. In biomarker-positive patients, the response rate climbed to 67%, underscoring the potential of the company's precision medicine approach.

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic malignancy, with the serous subtype representing a particularly aggressive form that often resists conventional chemotherapy. Treatment options for patients who relapse after standard therapies remain limited, creating a significant unmet need.

ACR-368, a selective DNA damage response (DDR) inhibitor developed using Acrivon's proprietary AP3 predictive proteomics platform, is designed to target tumors more effectively by matching therapy to biomarker-positive patients most likely to respond.

The registrational-intent Phase 2b trial is designed to evaluate ACR-368 both as a monotherapy and in combination with ultra-low dose gemcitabine, which acts as a tumor sensitizer.

The strong response rates highlight the drug's potential to address a critical unmet need in endometrial cancer, particularly in the aggressive serous subtype that often resists conventional chemotherapy.

To accelerate enrolment and broaden patient access, Acrivon is expanding the trial into the European Union. The strategic move reflects confidence in advancing treatment options globally.

Beyond ACR-368, Acrivon is progressing its pipeline with ACR-2316, which has shown early signs of tumor shrinkage, and ACR-6840, a next-generation candidate targeting CDK11 developed using the company's proprietary AP3 predictive proteomics platform. Together, these programs reinforce Acrivon's focus on biomarker-driven oncology innovation.

With encouraging clinical data, an expanded trial footprint, and a growing pipeline, Acrivon is positioning itself as a rising player in precision oncology.

Upcoming milestones, including completion of enrolment and advancement toward a confirmatory Phase 3 study, will be closely watched by both the scientific community and investors.

ACRV has traded between $1.05 and $8.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $3.16, up 7.11%.

