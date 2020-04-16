ACRO Biomedical's Proprietary Technology Leads the World with Patents from Taiwan, Japan, USA, and Korea

TAIPEI, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd., the first company in the world to utilize "supercritical CO 2 extraction technology" on cleansing animal tissues and organs, is gradually showing impressive results on the global patent map. In 2019, ACRO acquired two patents from Japan. One for the decellularized cartilage graft, and another for the decellularized cornea. The great news continues with ACRO acquiring patents from the USA and Korea successively for the decellularized cornea in March 2020.

ACRO has acquired patents from Taiwan, the USA, Japan, and Korea for the preparation of acellular corneas by utilizing supercritical CO 2 extraction technology. Patents from India, EU, Hong Kong, and mainlandChina are also on their way. The wish to benefit patients around the world with damaged cornea is very promising.

The CEO of ACRO Biomedical, DJ Hsieh, said that the traditional way to utilize supercritical CO 2 extraction technology is to extract herbal medicine and essential oil. After many years of research and development, ACRO has successfully utilized the technology on cleansing animal tissues and organs including skin, bone, cartilage, cornea, blood vessel, nerve, heart, kidney, liver, pancreas, and brain. Many of the products have received approval from USFDA, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, and Taiwan FDA. Furthermore, ACRO has licensed out Collagen Ophthalmic Matrix to Oculus BioMed from Australia, and also signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Marubeni Corporation from Japan, laying the foundation for the global market.

The advantages of ACRO's technology application are its high efficiency, low cost, time-saving, and when compared with other products of the same type that are decellularized with acid-base solutions or organic solvents, it greatly reduces the chance of allergy and immune rejection. It is a great help for the future development of the global regenerative medicine.

