Acronis Expands Regional Support for Partners, Deploying Local Cyber Data Centers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced plans to expand its global network of cloud data centers, including new state-of-the-art facilities in Canada, New Zealand, and Bhutan. Announced at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020, the expansion ensures that the full range of Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions will be available to partners and organizations around the world, which is critical now that an estimated two-thirds of employees work remotely and rely on cloud-based services.

Today's announcement also revealed Acronis' plan to add an additional 100 micro data centers to its global network, which already includes collocated and managed services data centers in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Asia will see more new data centers in several months, beginning with South Korea, India, New Zealand, Indonesia and Bhutan.

"The rise of edge computing around the world means more data is now created and used away from company networks," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. "Micro data centers enable the efficient deployment of edge computing, particularly in emerging markets. As part of Acronis' Global-Local Strategy, this expansion allowing us to provide the local, cost-efficient, bandwidth efficient, and low latency cloud services our global partners demand. It demonstrates our commitment to offering the cloud-based services and cyber protection that partners and users need in today's digital world."

With Gartner forecasting that the worldwide market for cloud management and security services will continue growing more than 25% by 2022, and Technavio projecting that the global edge data center market will progress at a CAGR of almost 14% by 2024, the new cloud data centers announced today will put Acronis in a strong position in both areas.

"While reliance on cloud-based access to production data and controls has been increasing during the past several years, the pandemic accelerated its adoption worldwide among organizations," notes Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. "Developing a larger network of cloud data centers, especially in emerging markets, enables Acronis to cultivate new partners and customers who are actively seeking cloud-based data protection and security platforms and solutions."

Extending cloud-based cyber protection

The expansion further enables Acronis to extend the reach of its cyber protection solutions delivered through the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform, which empowers service providers to provide backup, disaster recovery, antimalware, secure workplace collaboration, and blockchain-based data authentication service – all through a single pane of glass.

"Organizations across the globe rely on data in a way they never have before, which means they need IT providers like us to be ready with effective, affordable solutions," said Martin Brought, President & CEO, Robson Communications. "Acronis understands what providers need to build our portfolio of services and keep clients protected – not just from the standpoint of the solutions they offer, but also how they price and deliver them. The expansion of their data center network will help a lot more service providers around the world keep their clients productive and protected."

Among the solutions service providers can access through the new data centers is Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. This unique integration of backup, disaster recovery, next-gen antimalware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools recently earned the 2020 New Product Innovation Award for Data Protection from Frost & Sullivan.

All of Acronis solutions are designed to address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of an organization's data, applications, and systems.

Regardless of their size or geography, or whether they are collocated or managed services facilities, all Acronis data centers meet the highest standards of digital and physical security, and feature redundant power and environmental controls ensure constant (99.9%) monthly availability.

Service providers interested in learning more about the global network of Acronis data centers or the full range of cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud are encouraged to contact the Acronis Partner Program team.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

