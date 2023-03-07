Acronis launches new Cyber Cloud data center in Toronto

The latest Cyber Cloud data center ensures faster access, greater data resiliency, and data sovereignty for service provider clients, while empowering MSPs with comprehensive cyber protection solutions

TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the availability of a new Cyber Cloud data center in Toronto, Canada. This new addition to the company's global network of Cyber Cloud data centers provides Acronis partners with access to a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cyber protection solutions, empowering them to create new services and offerings to manage their clients' data protection needs more efficiently and effectively with faster access, continuous data availability, and the added benefit of data sovereignty.



Acronis’ global network of Cyber Cloud data centers includes more than fifty locations in the U.S., U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and other regions. Today’s announcement marks Acronis' second Cyber Cloud data center presence in Canada, following the launch of the Vancouver location in October 2020. With the new Cyber Cloud data center, Acronis partners in Canada will have access to a full suite of cyber protection solutions and managed cloud solutions via the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform, with the added benefit of local data management and support from their service providers.

"As a Canadian cloud distributor and provider of backups and recovery plans since 2005, we are aware that proximity to the backup site is one of the important criteria for an optimal disaster recovery plan,” said Serge Blondin, IT Director and Acronis Product manager at ITCloud.ca. "With the addition of a second data center in Eastern Canada, Acronis allows our partners across the country to now benefit from proximity to the backup site in addition to a state-of-the-art infrastructure entirely managed by Acronis. With our network of more than 1,200 partners in Canada, ITCloud.ca is very proud to have contributed to the success of this major project.”

The Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers are tailored to meet corporate and regulatory needs, enabling partners to exceed compliance, data sovereignty, and performance requirements. Acronis' worldwide Cyber Cloud data centers adhere to the highest standards of physical security to restrict unauthorized physical access and protect the safety of customer data. The Toronto Cyber Cloud data center's standards and reports include ISO 22301:2019, PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 1 Type 2, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013, underscoring Acronis' commitment to providing secure and reliable cyber protection solutions.

Purpose-built to provide organizations with the utmost levels of data availability, security, and safety for their critical data, applications, and systems, each facility features state-of-the-art as well as the best operational and security controls. The Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers also follow the approach of need plus one (N+1) for greater redundancy across all hardware layers of its infrastructure, minimizing risks and eliminating single points of failure. This ensures that customers can always rely on Acronis for resilient and robust cyber protection solutions.

Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley, said, "Every new Acronis Cyber Cloud data center launch further enhances Acronis' network of availability, enabling our customers to meet regulatory compliance and connectivity demands. We are constantly expanding our Cyber Cloud data center network to offer the most exceptional data protection solution available. Our innovative solutions are designed to increase global availability and cater to the needs of our service providers and their partners."

Service providers interested in learning more about the advantages and opportunities that are created by offering integrated cyber protection solutions available are encouraged to visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud/cyber-protect/.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

