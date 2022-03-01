Acronis SCS Launches Certified Cyber Protection Solution for Service Providers Supporting the US Public Sector

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCS – an American cyber protection company dedicated to providing certified solutions to the US public sector, announced today the launch of Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud, a first of its kind approach for cyber protection, ranging from backup to security. Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud is designed to help drive Managed Service Providers (MSPs) operational efficiency while protecting our nation's networks. The new solution adopted by more than 19 MSPs and cloud distributors eliminates vulnerabilities, provides immutable backups, and maintains critical data protection and compliance.

As cybersecurity and ransomware attacks continue to be a significant concern for over 90,000 public sector agencies across the country, Acronis SCS is implementing solutions that meet the new demands of a cyber-resilient public sector. With a multitude of requirements demanded across public sector organizations and agencies, MSPs can count on Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud to meet an unprecedented breadth of security standards, including those outlined via Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 validation, US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171 compliance, Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance, and Healthcare Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance.

"There continues to be a shift in cybersecurity mandates from the government requiring an increasingly higher level of certification, compliance, and data storage protection against cyberattacks and ransomware," said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President, IDC. "As a result, organizations must be proactive and begin integrating software and tools that meet or exceed these mandates."

"By offering a cloud-based backup that integrates cybersecurity and data protection into one manageable solution, we are on the path to ensuring the public sector is properly protected," said John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS. "Through Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud, we have created a certified and compliant solution that MSPs can now offer to keep up with the public sector and critical infrastructure customers' demand."

Public sector organizations are vulnerable to cyberattacks and data loss because of outdated legacy IT systems, lack of network visibility, and budget and IT staffing constraints. Acronis SCS enables MSPs and their customers to overcome these security gaps with Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud, the cloud solution certified for the US public sector, which utilizes an integration of technologies and immutable backup elements, including real-time threat monitoring and automatic forensic backup. While the solution simplifies operations and management for end users, it provides MSPs full-stack anti-malware protection, data protection, comprehensive endpoint management and reporting.

With a deep understanding of the public sector's unique security needs, Acronis SCS enables MSPs to transact business and expand their reach within public sector verticals— state, local governments, education, healthcare, and nonprofits. Acronis SCS also empowers its partner MSPs with sales and product training, certification, and marketing support, with a solution that streamlines management through a single console, allowing MSPs to set security policies once and deploy them across multiple endpoints.

"MSPs in the US public sector are leaning into digital transformation and automation more than ever before," said Aaron Garza, SVP of Business Development at Pax8. "As new security risks are introduced, MSPs require innovative solutions to protect against vulnerabilities. Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud was built exclusively for the public sector so MSPs can easily manage and defend against cyberattacks and data loss."

Some of the early adopters of Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud include Executech, Net3 Technology, Silvereye Technologies, UbiStor, Cambridge Computer, Eagle Secure Solutions, Entre Technology Services, Estes Energetics, F1 Computer Solutions, Gulf Coast Innovations, HLM Computer Solutions KNC Strategic Services, Mavenspire, Pax 8, SNATEK, StorVista, Synectiks, 2 Serve Solutions, and White Mountain IT Services.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated, and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state, and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS workforce is 100 percent American citizens.

