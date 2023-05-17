Acronis Simplifies Endpoint Security with New EDR Solution

Integrated endpoint detection and response + backup solution for MSPs enables mass adoption of advanced security capabilities

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today announced the general availability of Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. With new capabilities such as AI-based attack analysis, Acronis EDR reduces complexity and simplifies workflows for a more streamlined operation, making it easier than ever for MSPs and the businesses they serve to deploy comprehensive security and data protection. With more organizations turning to MSPs for their backup and security needs, and with a greater need for simplicity and efficiency, Acronis EDR aims to expand the adoption of advanced security capabilities, helping organizations of all sizes better protect themselves.



"With the proliferation of endpoints and increasing frequency of cyber threats, EDR has become a mission-critical tool in incident response and the fight for data protection. But solutions that are difficult to deploy and maintain are an obstacle,” said Research Vice President of Security and Trust Michael Suby at IDC. "The best solutions deliver the advanced security of EDR and meet the needs of the IT professionals who use it. That means easy deployments and rapid detection, response, and recovery with AI and automation on board.”

Acronis EDR offers the broadest number of out-of-the-box recovery options that take advantage of the integration with Acronis Cyber Protect’ backup and recovery, endpoint management, and endpoint security capabilities. Designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), it allows them to quickly and easily analyze and prioritize security incidents, minimize downtime, and maintain business continuity while keeping their clients safe and protected.

"Other EDR tools can be over-complicated and force MSPs into expensive, time-consuming processes to implement and understand. Acronis EDR delivers a robust EDR solution that is easy to deploy and use while following industry-established standards like the NIST cybersecurity framework and mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework,” said Candid Wüest, VP of Research at Acronis. "By rapidly understanding attack analysis and impact, Acronis EDR users can quickly evaluate a potential threat, gain insight into how an attacker gained access, what damage was caused, and how the attack might spread.”

Acronis EDR delivers:

Optimized Incident Analysis to quickly and easily analyze and prioritize security incidents and potential attacks without relying on costly security expertise or time-consuming processes.

to quickly and easily analyze and prioritize security incidents and potential attacks without relying on costly security expertise or time-consuming processes. Integrated Security with Backup & Recovery , for comprehensive protection critical to minimizing downtime and maintaining business continuity in the event of an attack.

, for comprehensive protection critical to minimizing downtime and maintaining business continuity in the event of an attack. A Complete Cyber Protection Solution in a single agent — simple for MSPs to deploy, manage, and scale — that eliminates the cost, complexity, and security gaps inherent in multiple-point solutions.



"As a cybersecurity expert, I have witnessed firsthand the evolution of EDR and how it has revolutionized the way we approach security,” said Eric O'Neill, former FBI counterintelligence operative. "EDR allows security personnel to efficiently investigate, remediate, and recover from potential incidents while also reducing the attack surface and threat actor dwell time. The latest advances in EDR technology allow for rapid analysis of attack changes, shortened time to respond to incidents, and better business continuity for all organizations.”

Acronis EDR is available through the Acronis Advanced Security + EDR Advanced Pack. MSPs requiring more detailed information or a one-on-one service provider demo can find those resources here: https://go.acronis.com/security-edr-blog.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

