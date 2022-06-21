Across the Pond, Inc. Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Across the Pond, Inc. ("Across the Pond”), a wholesale distributor of hardscapes and bulk landscape materials with one location in Huntsville, Alabama.

"With the acquisition of Across the Pond, we are expanding our product offering in the rapidly growing Huntsville market. Across the Pond has been providing high quality hardscapes and bulk materials locally for more than 20 years, and we look forward to partnering with this terrific team to continue providing excellent service and value to our customers,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

"We are excited to join the SiteOne family and expand our ability to serve our customers and provide increased opportunities for our associates,” said Trevor Cole, founder and owner of Across the Pond.

This is the fourth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

