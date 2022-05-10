LANCASTER, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of innovative thermal solutions, announces today their collaboration with Boeing to update a sophisticated weapon system for the U.S Military and international partners. Boeing contracted ACT to manufacture a thermal solution for onboard guidance technology used on the Harpoon and SLAM-ER cruise missile systems. Thermal management is a critical enabling technology as these systems become more capable and precise. This contract represents a multi-year production phase which was executed after reaching major milestones on the preceding engineering development phase. Boeing and ACT worked closely throughout design maturation to optimize the solution for performance, mass and space claim.

ACT is excited for the opportunity to innovate as a key partner alongside Boeing in this unique thermal endeavor...

"ACT is excited for the opportunity to innovate as a key partner alongside Boeing in this unique thermal endeavor for their sophisticated cruise missile programs," said Seth Ryberg, Sales Engineer.

ACT's thermal management hardware is essential for maintaining safe operational temperatures of the missile guidance systems and ensuring mission success.

Greg Hoeschele, Lead Engineer of Product Development, comments, "We've spent the past year working closely with the team at Boeing, prototyping and getting this innovative and highly-reliable thermal solution where it needs to be for mass production efforts. I'm proud to say we're there!"

ACT's Product Development team has scheduled first deliveries for 2023.

CONTACT: Shane.bahn@1-act.com, megan.ulrich@1-act.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-announces-7-million-contract-with-boeing-301542742.html

SOURCE Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.