+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 13:00:00

ACT Announces $7 million Contract with Boeing

LANCASTER, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of innovative thermal solutions, announces today their collaboration with Boeing to update a sophisticated weapon system for the U.S Military and international partners. Boeing contracted ACT to manufacture a thermal solution for onboard guidance technology used on the Harpoon and SLAM-ER cruise missile systems. Thermal management is a critical enabling technology as these systems become more capable and precise. This contract represents a multi-year production phase which was executed after reaching major milestones on the preceding engineering development phase. Boeing and ACT worked closely throughout design maturation to optimize the solution for performance, mass and space claim.

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. www.1-act.com

ACT is excited for the opportunity to innovate as a key partner alongside Boeing in this unique thermal endeavor...

"ACT is excited for the opportunity to innovate as a key partner alongside Boeing in this unique thermal endeavor for their sophisticated cruise missile programs," said Seth Ryberg, Sales Engineer.

ACT's thermal management hardware is essential for maintaining safe operational temperatures of the missile guidance systems and ensuring mission success.

Greg Hoeschele, Lead Engineer of Product Development, comments, "We've spent the past year working closely with the team at Boeing, prototyping and getting this innovative and highly-reliable thermal solution where it needs to be for mass production efforts. I'm proud to say we're there!"

ACT's Product Development team has scheduled first deliveries for 2023.

CONTACT: Shane.bahn@1-act.com, megan.ulrich@1-act.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-announces-7-million-contract-with-boeing-301542742.html

SOURCE Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Mit Gewinnen beendete der heimische Aktienmarkt den Börsentag am Dienstag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schlussendlich höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen